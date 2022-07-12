Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

