Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $175.78. 27,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

