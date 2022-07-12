Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Celsion alerts:

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.11 on Friday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.