Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a research report issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centamin’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.33) to GBX 108 ($1.28) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Centamin stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

