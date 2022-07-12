Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.96. 8,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,210. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

