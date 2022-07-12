Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.96. 8,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,210. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.