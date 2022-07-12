Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 225,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.