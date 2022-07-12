Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $313,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.83 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.