Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $45,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

NYSE:CE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. 54,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.05. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

