Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $136.54. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

