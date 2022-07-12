Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.72%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $188,205.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.