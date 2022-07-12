Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 21,765 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,196,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schlumberger worth $132,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 227,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.