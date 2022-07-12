Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 86,835 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,835 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.50. 123,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,751. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.63 and a 200 day moving average of $428.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

