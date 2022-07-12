Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $111.69 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196,719 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Franco-Nevada worth $111,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
