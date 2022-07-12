Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $127.64 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $127,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.62. 81,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

