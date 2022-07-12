Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,014 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ecolab worth $92,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 426,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

ECL traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,759. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

