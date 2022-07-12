Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,974 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $97,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. 73,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880,843. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

