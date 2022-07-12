Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,414 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,414 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $169,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $186.26. 5,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,771. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.47 and a 200 day moving average of $302.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

