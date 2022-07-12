Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -186.70 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

