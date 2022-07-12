ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.94

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This is a boost from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

