Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 2.5%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.
About Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chorus (CHRYY)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.