Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 2.5%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

About Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

