Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.45.

CDTX stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 302,621 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317,739 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

