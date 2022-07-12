Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. 865,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,489,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 82,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.