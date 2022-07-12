CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.80. CI&T shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $23,780,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 44.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

