CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.80. CI&T shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
