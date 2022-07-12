Citigroup Trims Shell (LON:SHEL) Target Price to GBX 2,025

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from GBX 2,045 ($24.32) to GBX 2,025 ($24.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.38) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.21).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,030.50 ($24.15) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.41 billion and a PE ratio of 886.68. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

