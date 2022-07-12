Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $480.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,251.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.