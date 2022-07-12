CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $146.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010710 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,863,578 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.