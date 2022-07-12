Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

CLX traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.89. The stock had a trading volume of 862,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

