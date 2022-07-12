Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

