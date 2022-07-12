CoinLoan Market Cap Hits $30.27 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $30.27 million and $191,580.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $15.52 or 0.00078373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00111331 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars.

