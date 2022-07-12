Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.00) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.00) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($8.50) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.60) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.26 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.15 ($6.15). The stock had a trading volume of 5,648,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.01 ($5.01) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.26.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

