CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CommScope by 306.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 525,330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 44,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

