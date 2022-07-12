Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.42

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 1864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.76 million. Research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 302,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

