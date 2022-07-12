Comparing Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airspan Networks and Andrea Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 151.23%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Andrea Electronics -26.55% N/A -38.75%

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Andrea Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.25 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.18 Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.03 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Andrea Electronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators in the United States and internationally. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

