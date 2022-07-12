Compound (COMP) Price Tops $48.39

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $48.39 or 0.00244076 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $346.37 million and approximately $112.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

