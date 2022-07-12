Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 26,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,396,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 82,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,103,092.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,537,249.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 290,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,355 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $6,840,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

