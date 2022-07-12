Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.66 or 0.05381380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00245139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00634169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00071584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00505385 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

