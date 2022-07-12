Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF) to Issue None Dividend of $0.20 on August 8th

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

TSE:CFF traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,079. The company has a market cap of C$84.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.28.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$71.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

