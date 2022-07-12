Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.94 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.69.

