Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 160,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Bank of America comprises about 3.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,193.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 545,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 503,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

