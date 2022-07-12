Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $172.35. 767,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,938,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

