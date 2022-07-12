Consolidated Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 110,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,038,435. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

