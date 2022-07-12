Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $296.98

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $296.98 and last traded at $297.75, with a volume of 10588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.56.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.