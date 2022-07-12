Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Decreased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

