Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

