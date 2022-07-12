Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 994635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

