Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,476. The company has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.