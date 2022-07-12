Cowen Upgrades Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $130.64 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

