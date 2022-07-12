CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.11 million and $66,895.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

