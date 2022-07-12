Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.02 or 0.99803508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00040338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001331 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.

