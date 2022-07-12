Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 4,051 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,099 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

